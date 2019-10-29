Notre Dame Schools, UPD Addressing Threat to ‘Specific Students’

Parents of Notre Dame High School students received a 'Security Alert' email Tuesday night advising them of a 'threat made toward specific students within the school', and notifying them that an Emergency Response Plan is being implemented, WIBX has learned.

In the email, Executive Principal Roy Kane says he received the reported threat on Tuesday evening and contacted Utica Police. He said the families of those affected by the threat had been alerted and were told to stay home Wednesday. Additionally, all after-school activites Wednesday (Oct. 30) are cancelled.

Police 'are and will continue to investigate this case,' the email read.

Kane also said there would be a police presence at the elementary and high schools this week. Futher, the alert assured that the safety of students, faculty and staff is and always will be the adminstation's main prioity.