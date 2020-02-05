The Bills Could Land One Of The Best NFL Receivers This Off-Season

The Bills had an impressive 2019 season at 10-6, which was their best record in 20 years, and they made the playoffs, also the first time in two decades.

They had a top five defense in 2019 but most fans that watched the games know that the Bills needs another weapon or two at wide receiver to help Josh Allen and the offense make plays down the field.

According to the NFL Network, Buffalo is a potential landing spot for pending free agent wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Cooper has played the past year and a half with the Dallas Cowboys and before that, the Raiders. His rookie deal is up, so the price tag would be big, whether he signs with another team like Buffalo or stays in Dallas.

The Cowboys are likely to give quarterback Dak Prescott a big contract this off-season though, so that might make things tough on Dallas.

The Bills are likely to add a receiver or two in the draft in April but Cooper is one of the most talented receivers in the NFL and he's proven -- that would be a huge signing for the Bills.