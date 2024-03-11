Newest Member of WWE’s Hall of Fame is a Decorated Central New York Athlete

Normally it would be hard to root for a evil tax collector with a mean streak, but in the case of Mike Rotunda, one might make an exception.

Rotunda attended both Newark Valley High School in Newark Valley, New York and Owego Free Academy, lettering in both football and wrestling. He later enrolled in Syracuse University, and according to Wikipedia, became Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association champion in 1981, in the heavyweight division and becoming a letterwinner in 1977, 1978, 1979 and 1981.

After graduating SU in 1981, Rotunda was trained to go pro by "The Destroyer" Dick Beyer -- also a Syracuse University alum -- and joined the WWF in 1984, winning the tag time titles on two occasions with partner Barry Windham.

Beginning in the early '90s, Rotunda was repackaged as an evil tax collector known as Irwin R. Schyster -- or simply "IRS". His appearances on the microphone before matches, where he would condemn the audience as "tax cheats", consistently provoked a slew of boos. As silly as it sounds, the character drew a ton of heat and made Rotunda's new image one of the more memorable villains of that era.

Aside from stints in the WWE, Rotunda also wrestled for World Championship Wrestling as "Michael Wallstreet" and "V.K. Wallstreet."

His son, known to the WWE universe as Bray Wyatt, also enjoyed wrestling success before tragically and unexpectedly passing away in August of 2023.

On April 5th, Rotunda will join his former "U.S. Express" tag team partner Barry Windham as they accept their induction in Philadelphia as part of WrestleMania weekend.

