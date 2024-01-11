Popeyes Will Give Away Free Wings if Buffalo Wins the Super Bowl
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is adding a layer of intrigue to this year's Super Bowl that even a non-football fan can get excited about: a chance at free wings!
The "Wings for Wings" promotion will activate if any NFL team with wings in the name, logo, or mascot emerges victorious in the big game on Sunday, February 11th.
Obviously this includes potential wins by the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, but it's also being extended to the Buffalo Bills as well-- likely due to the "buffalo wings" connection.
If one of these teams secures a win, customers using the Popeyes app can enjoy a complimentary 6-piece order of Popeyes Wings. Popeyes permanently added wings to their menu in late 2023, with flavors like Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan and Ghost Pepper.
The digital-only offer will be redeemable on Fat Tuesday, February 13th, aligning with the chicken chain's New Orleans connection.
In a press release, Popeyes Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Klein said:
The best combo in the world is football, wings, and a little wager. We are making a bet with Popeyes fans in the U.S. and Canada that if a football team with wings wins it all, then we will give everyone Popeyes NEW chicken Wings to celebrate.
Even if you're not inclined to watch the Super Bowl this year, maybe your appetite will entice you.
Super Bowl LVIII will take place on February 11th from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Usher is scheduled to perform the Halftime Show sponsored by Apple Music.
12 Perfect Valentine's Day Cards For Bills Fans
Gallery Credit: Etsy/Canva
10 Gifts For Frustrated Buffalo Bills Fans
Gallery Credit: Etsy/Canva
Every Fine Faced By The Buffalo Bills So Far In 2023
Gallery Credit: Brett Alan