Future Hall of Famer May Start Season with Upstate NY Minor League Team

One of Major League Baseball's most decorated active players may find himself in Upstate New York to start the 2024 season.

JOEY VOTTO

Joey Votto, 39, now finds himself part of the Toronto Blue Jays franchise after an impressive 17-year tenure with the Cincinnati Reds. After becoming a free agent at the conclusion of the 2023 season, the Reds chose to part ways with the veteran first baseman as they look to the future.

Cincinnati Reds v Milwaukee Brewers Getty Images loading...

A Canadian native, Votto signed a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this month with an invitation to spring training. If Votto fails to make the 26-man roster, that would mean the he would start the season with the Buffalo Bisons, the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate.

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays Getty Images loading...

Votto launched a home run in his very first spring training game for his new team on Sunday, but then rolled an ankle in the dugout. So if he can't get enough spring at-bats, fans can expect to see him in a Buffalo Bisons uniform when they open their season at Sahlen Field on Friday, March 29th.

VOTTO A HALL OF FAMER?

Votto is certainly not a lock for the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, but he's also not a longshot. During his 17 years with the Cincinnati Reds, Votto collected 2,135 hits, 356 home runs and possesses a rather robust .409 on-base percentage. He was a six-time All Star, and the National League's Most Valuable Player in 2010.

Maybe not first ballot Hall of Famer, but likely an eventual Hall of Famer. One can assume the Cincinnati Reds will retire his number sooner than later.

