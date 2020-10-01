Take a Moonlit Stroll Through NY’s Longest Running Corn Maze

Long Acre Farms is a 4th generation farm that planted its roots in Western New York in the 1920’s. Milking cows and raising crops was the way of life for the first two generations of the Lawrence family. 1983 was the year the business started to diversify by offering sweet corn for sale at a small road side table. Since then, they've grown massively by adding more locally grown produce in their farm market, offering tours for schools, gifts, ice cream, children's play areas, live music events, a wood fired pizza oven and more.

They opened their Amazing Maize maze back in 1998, which makes it the longest running corn maze in New York. This fall, you can experience the farm and the maze for yourself with their famous, specialty Moonlight Maze. It's a family-friendly experience that isn't scary. Just don't forget your flashlight!

Grab your tickets for Fall Fun Weekends and Moonlight Mazes-

Moonlight Mazes Friday & Saturday Nights

Tickets are available for $15 per person ages 13+ Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 to 9 pm. Children 4 and under are free, ages 5 to 12 are $13. You can get tickets for September 25th, 26th, October 2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th, 23rd, 24th, and 30th.

Participants must enter the maze by 9 pm, and they close it at 11. To limit guests standing in line, the farm is asking that you enter the maze during your timed ticket slot.

Get to Long Acres Farm early and grab a wood-fired pizza, dinner from the grill and a glass of wine before tackling the maze. You can celebrate your escape with an refreshing ice-cream treat.

In order to keep everyone safe and comfortable during your farm visit, the farm has additional rules concerning COVID-19:

Masks are required when inside any building, standing in lines, and whenever social distance cannot be achieved. Due to the newest executive order concerning Agri-Tourism farms, masks are now required at all times inside the corn maze. We ask that you respect these rules at all times for the safety of yourself, our staff and all other customers. Alcohol rules:

-Alcohol must be consumed within one of our two wine gardens.

-A food purchase is required to consume alcohol. You either must show proof of a food purchase from one of our food locations, or be prepared to purchase a snack from our tasting room. What we promise you: -All staff will remain masked at all times

-We conduct health checks for our staff every day.

-We have several sanitation stations around the farm- look out for the red flags! Our staff will also sanitize high touch surfaces frequently.

-Cow train will be sanitized between riders and riders will be spaced out. Only same household members are allowed to share a cow car.

-Maze Updates: you will no longer gather in a stalk talk room for maze instructions, instead you will walk thru a self guided path & read maze instructions. Self service water stations have been eliminated, don’t forget a water bottle. What you promise us: -If you are feeling sick or have any symptoms at all of COVID you will stay at home.

-If you have been in contact with anyone that has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who is in mandatory isolation, you will stay home.

-You will sanitize often using one of our many sanitizing stations

-You will be patient and kind to our staff as we navigate these times.

-You will be flexible and understanding that these rules may change without notice.

You can grab your tickets and more information at longacrefarms.com.