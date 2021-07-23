Find the Wine in 5 Acre Corn Maze Adventure for Adults Only

Who says corn mazes are just for kids. Find the wine at a grown-up corn maze adventure in New York.

Follow the map to discover wine stations scattered throughout a 5-acre corn maze at Long Acre Farms in Macedon, New York.

For three special nights in August, you will begin your wine hunt, entering the maze any time between 6 PM and 7:15 PM. You'll search to find JD Wine Cellars wine stations hidden amongst the corn. You'll even be given a map to help with your search. Stick around after the maze for a social party that includes live music, wood-fired pizzas, snacks, and a complimentary first glass of your favorite wine.

Tickets for the Find the Wine event are $35 per person in advance or $40 for walk-ins. The ticket includes entry into the Amazing Maize Maze, JD Wine Cellars tasting stations throughout the maze, your 1st glass of wine, live music, and social hour, plus you'll get to take home your event logoed wine glass.

Tickets are date-specific, non-refundable and they can't be transferred to another night. You may pass the ticket on to a friend if you are unable to attend. There's a limited number of tickets available.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, you must be fully vaccinated (two weeks after your second shot) to attend the Find the Wine event as you will be mask-less while standing and drinking. "Unvaccinated individuals are not permitted to stand and drink per the State Liquor Authority, thus the requirement for participants to be fully vaccinated," said owners of Long Acre Farms.

Find the Wine Dates:

August 11

August 21

Aguust 26

Long Acres Farms is located at 1342 Eddy Rd, Macedon, New York, about 2 hours from Utica.

Get your tickets and see more events at Longacrefarms.com.

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List

Take Enchanting Walk Through a Magical Fairy Trail in Central New York