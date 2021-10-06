Why dine in a restaurant when you can dine in a corn maze that has gained national attention? Abbott Farm in Baldwinsville is hosting a 4-course dinner inside 'The Chosen' corn maze.

Plowed into the nearly 10-acre field at Abbott Farm is the design from 'The Chosen,' the first multi-season TV series based on true stories of the gospels of Jesus Christ. It gained national attention after a picture of the design was shared with more than a million fans on the TV series Facebook page.

The maze didn't come easy this year. In fact, the field almost wasn't. "We had difficulty even getting this field planted this year," Abbott Farm shared. "Then when Rob Stouffer was here cutting it he got his machine stuck for only the second time in 21 years. We were able with the grace of God to get him unstuck without destroying the 9.7-acre artwork."

You can have dinner in The Chosen maze on October 22 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $60 and are selling out fast. You can get your corn maze dinner ticket at Abbottfarms.com.

Abbott Farms is located at 3275 Cold Springs Road in Baldwinsville, New York, a farm the Abbott family bought in 1869 that has evolved into a full-season U-pick and entertainment destination for Central New Yorkers.

