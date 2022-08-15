Touching Corn Maze Tribute on New York Farm Supports Ukraine & You Can Too
A New York farm is supporting Ukraine in a touching corn maze tribute and you can help too.
This year Kelder's Farm in the Hudson Valley transformed the cornfield into a tribute to Ukraine and those that have suffered in the midst of this crisis. You can help support the war-torn country by taking a tour.
We are going to incorporate a portion of our proceeds from our maze into our ongoing fundraiser for the Humanitarian Aid Fund for Ukraine through the Ukrainian American Youth Foundation of the Hudson Valley Chapter.
This maze is full of twists and turns and is just one of the many events taking place on the farm this summer.
Sunflower Extravaganza for Ukraine
August is a month for the Sunflower Extravaganza on the farm. Enjoy sunflowers, the corn maze, and 30 other activities on the farm while sipping wine slushies or the special Sunflower Gnomie Shake - frozen lemonade, vanilla ice cream, topped with a cider donut and a sunflower.
Kelder's Farm in Kerhonkson, New York
Kelder's Farm is located at 5755 US Route 209 in Kerhonkson, New York. It's open Thursday through Monday from 10 AM until 6 PM.
Get more details on the farm, Sunflower Extravaganza, and the Ukraine corn maze at Keldersfarm.com or on Facebook.