Miraculous Corn Maze on CNY Family Farm Gains National Attention

A family farm in Central New York is getting national attention for its divine corn maze that almost didn't happen this year.

Plowed into the 9.7-acre field at Abbott Farm in Baldwinsville, New York is the design from 'The Chosen,' the first multi-season TV series based on true stories of the gospels of Jesus Christ.

The maze didn't come easy this year. In fact, the field almost wasn't. "We had difficulty even getting this field planted this year," Abbott Farm shared. "Then when Rob Stouffer was here cutting it he got his machine stuck for only the second time in 21 years. We were able with the grace of God to get him unstuck without destroying the 9.7-acre artwork."

A picture of the design was shared with more than a million fans on the TV series Facebook page. "Unbelievable. Will be tough to top this #Comeandsee example."

The path through The Chosen maze is called the Roman Road that is filled with riddles, the salvation message, and lots of chosen selfie opportunities.

In the words of Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams, "if you build it, they will come."

"I had to come and see your Facebook page after seeing your amazing maze on The Chosen page," Jodi Spiry wrote. "Wow! What an effort."

Christa Kin agrees and is planning to make the trip to see it in person. "Amazing maze. We love The Chosen. We are in the Finger Lakes and definitely want to plan a field trip to support your business & enjoy the maze."

The Chosen maze is located at 3275 Cold Springs Road, a farm the Abbott family bought in 1869 that has evolved into a full-season U-pick and entertainment destination for Central New Yorkers.

Learn more at Abbottfarms.com.

