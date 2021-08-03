Candy Cannon Corn Maze at New York Farm Celebrates Tootsie Roll Anniversary

Celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Tootsie Roll, created in New York, in the Tootsie Roll corn maze.

The Candy Cannon Corn Maze is at Wickham Farms in Penfield, New York where they will introduce their 'Candy Cannon' this weekend - a vintage fire truck that will shoot candy into the air. The truck is an international pumper from the Maple Rapids Fire Department in Michigan that dates back to 1945.

Credit - John Kucko Digital

Leo Hirschfield invented the Tootsie Roll in 1907. The Austrian Jewish immigrant started his career in the candy business at a small shop in New York City sometime in 1896. He patented a technique to give the Tootsie Roll their unique texture in 1907 and named the candy after his daughter Clara, whose nickname was "Tootsie."

It wasn't until September 1908 that the first Tootsie Rolls were sold. Today, Tootsie Roll Industries is one of the largest candy manufacturers in the world, making 64 million Tootsie Rolls every day.

Celebrate the 125th anniversary in the 5 acres Tootsie Roll corn maze that opens in early August at Wickham Farms.

Sunflower Spectacular

While you're at the farm, take time to enjoy the Sunflower Spectacular that runs until September 6. Explore 30 varieties of sunflowers on over 12 acres. "We planted this year's sunflower field over a course of 10 weeks to bring you more sunflowers than we've ever had before," the Wickham family said.

Credit - Wickham Farm via Facebook

Wickham Farm is located in Penfield, New York, about 2 hours from Utica. You can learn more about all the events going on at the farm, including the Fall Harvest with apple and pumpkin picking at Wickhamfarms.com.

