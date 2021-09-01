Find the Wine in A-Maze-Ing 7 Acre Adult Only New York Corn Maze Adventure

This may be the one time you won't mind getting lost. Find the Wine inside a 7 acre New York corn maze for an adult-only adventure.

Get tangled up in the spider web corn maze at Schuyler Farms. Don't worry. There's wine along the way! As you navigate through the maze, you will come across wine tasting stations.

Credit - Schuyler Farms via Facebook

Find The Wine will be held at Schuyler farms in Schuylerville on September 3, 4, and 10. Tickets are $25 for tastings and a souvenir wine glass. Or you can enjoy the moonlight maze without the wine tasting for only $10.

Tickets are sold in 30-minute increments, but you can stay as long as you wish, or at least until 10 PM. Food will also be available to purchase if you want to have dinner before or after you Find the Wine.

There are plenty of activities going on at the farm during the Fall Festival. In addition to the Find the Wine event, there is also fun for the whole family, including zip lines, a 70-foot super slide, pedal kart races, rubber ruck racing, a petting zoo, panning for real gemstones & fossils, hayrides, pumpkin picking, and fresh cider and cider donuts.

If you are really brave you can dare to enter the 'Field of Screams,' a haunted maze every Friday and Saturday night in October.

Schuyler Farms opens on September 5. It's located on Route 29 in Schuylerville, 2 hours from Utica.

