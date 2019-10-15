Taco Bell Recalls Seasoned Ground Beef

If you were planning on going to Taco Bell for lunch or dinner, and you were hoping to get some seasoned ground beef in your burrito or your taco, you may have to choose another meat.

According to CNN, the fast food chain has recalled 2 million pounds of seasoned beef do to a concern that there may be metal shavings mixed in with the meat.

As of yesterday, October 14, 100% of the beef was removed from the restaurants in the 21 states where the meat was delivered. The report also said that no reactions from the products have been reported, and anyone with concerns should contact a healthcare provider.

CNN quoted Julie Masino, president of North America Taco Bell corporation as saying;

Nothing is more important than our customers' safety, and nothing means more to us than their trust, As soon as we received the first consumer complaint, we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests.

If you ask for beef you may be offered a free upgrade to steak or chicken.

[via: CNN]