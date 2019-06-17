Recall of Some Ragu Varieties Due to Pieces of Plastic in Sauce
Check your pantry: some Ragu sauces are being voluntarily recalled due to pieces of plastic in the jars.
Mizkan American says they're voluntarily recalling certain jars of pasta over "an abundance of caution" after fragments of plastic were found in certain jars.
Check your pantry, and look for a code on the jars' yellow cap, as well as the jars' Best Use By dates, to determine if yours are included in the voluntary recall.
The recalled sauces:
- RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
- RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2
- RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
- RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
- Cap code: JUN0420YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2
- RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
- Cap code: JUNE0520YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2
This is why your grandmother never likes when you use jar sauce.