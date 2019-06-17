Recall of Some Ragu Varieties Due to Pieces of Plastic in Sauce

Check your pantry: some Ragu sauces are being voluntarily recalled due to pieces of plastic in the jars.

Mizkan American says they're voluntarily recalling certain jars of pasta over "an abundance of caution" after fragments of plastic were found in certain jars.

Check your pantry, and look for a code on the jars' yellow cap, as well as the jars' Best Use By dates, to determine if yours are included in the voluntary recall.

The recalled sauces:

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz. Cap code: JUN0620YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz. Cap code: JUN0520YU2 Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz. Cap code: JUN0620YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz. Cap code: JUN0420YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz. Cap code: JUNE0520YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2



