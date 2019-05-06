Tyson is recalling over 11 million pounds of chicken strips because they could contain pieces of metal.

The USDA says it received complaints from consumers who found metal in their chicken strips. The recall includes several popular products sold under the Tyson label, as well as items sold under the Hannaford brand, and Walmart's Great Value brand.

You can see the full list of products subject to recall HERE . You can see the labels of the products involved HERE .

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip items were produced on various dates from Oct. 1, 2018 through March 8, 2019 and have “Use By Dates” of Oct. 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the product package.

The USDA is concerned that consumers may still have these products in freezers. They encourage you to throw the product away if you have any, or to return it to your place of purchase for a refund.