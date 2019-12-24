A Christmas Eve video posted to twitter on Tuesday afternoon shows nearly a dozen individuals (appearing to be male and in their teens) involved in a massive brawl at Crossgates Mall. The :24 second clip appears to be of at least two separate fights breaking out and may have started in a hallway portion of the mall but quickly escalated and spilled into the Beef Jerky Outlet.

Fists are seen flying and one individual appears to grab what appears to be a wooden sign or a stool and uses to hit another individual while the packaged meat flies off the shelving.

As of right now, there has been no official word or statement from the mall.

Here's the twitter video posted by @glockrivers

SHIT JUST GOT ACTIVE AT THE MALL pic.twitter.com/VeoSrRuuE2