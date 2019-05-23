62 Thousand Pounds Of Beef Recalled Due To Potential E.coli Contamination

FYI: If you're planning to do a little grilling heading into Memorial Day weekend, you might want to check the products you plan on cooking beforehand.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall for more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef due to E. coli concerns.

According to the USDA's announcement, the products being recalled have the establishment number "EST. 788" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recall includes more than 40 products, most of which are cuts of steak, like ribeyes, as well as ribs and brisket cuts. The meat was packaged at the Aurora Packing Company, Inc in North Aurora, Illinois on April 19. Although it has not been confirmed if the products are here in Central NY, you should take precautions since this was shipped nationwide for distribution.

If you're one of those people who buys meat in bulk and freezes it for later use, you might want to check your freezers as well.

According to the USDA, the possible E. coli contamination was discovered after a random sampling, there have been no reported cases of illness related to this recall.

Moral of the story here, check your meats. Although no reported illnesses have been reported, no one needs a surprise like this.

