Over 2000 Pounds of Beef Being Recalled in New York

The USDA has announced the recall of 2,020 pounds of beef because pieces of plastic have been found in the meat.

Amity Packing Company of Chicago, is recalling approximately 2,020 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear, thin pliable plastic.

The ground beef is packaged under the brand 'Pre' and was shipped to retail locations in several states including New York.

The 1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “Pre 95% lean/5% fat ground beef carry the lot code “0060,” case code “11402” and a Use/Freeze By date of “01/31/2020” on the product label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6916” printed on the right, front side of the package.

Credit: USDA

The USDA says no one has been harmed eating the meat, but you should still either throw the beef away or return it to where you bought it.