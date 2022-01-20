The New Hartford Fire Department wasn't looking to order chalupas when they made a rescue off of the Taco Bell roof.

On Wednesday January 19th, The New Hartford Fire Department responded to a Medical Emergency on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford. The emergency was at the site of the new Taco Bell. This restaurant isn't open to the public yet, but if you drive by, you can see that it's near completion.

A person was on the roof and reporting an injury to his leg. Due to the type of injury and limited roof access, Incident Command - CAR 2, called for "Tower-1" be sent to the scene and utilized to get the patient to ground level.

Crews loaded the patient and lowered him down without incident. He was then transported by Edwards Ambulance to a local Hospital. This individual didn't appear to be a construction worker, so no word on how they got on the roof. However, thanks to the New Hartford Fire Department, this individual will Live Mas.

When Is The New Hartford Taco Bell Opening?

There hasn't been an official grad opening announced, but you can check the New Hartford Taco Bell Facebook for more info.

The hiring process is already underway for the New Hartford restaurant. Employees receive medical, dental, vision, paid family, and medical leave along with a 401K. They will provide training at current locations in Rome and Yorkville.

You can apply and follow the progress of construction on the Seneca Turnpike Taco Bell on Facebook.

