In a world of modern technology, sometimes you can't help but wonder why certain things haven't adapted to the changes in tech. Honestly. kind of shocked it's 2021 and we haven't seen any kind of flying car yet, but apparently the next thing is going to be texting in what you want to order at your favorite fast food chains.

KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut are all part of Yum! Brands, and they have purchased a software platform so customers can message in what they would like to order. This new addition comes as the restaurant industry starts to reopen across the world, chains are looking for new and innovative ways to fulfill orders.

Yum! Brands is betting on a new initiative that lets customers send an order to a store through traditional text messages, Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp. From there, their order will be fulfilled.

The platform the brand will be using to do this was created by Tictuk Technologies. What's great about it? The platform directly connects with existing payment systems and can work for in-restaurant dining, delivery and curbside pickup. It's as easy as sending a message, and your order will be put into the system.

"The right technologies will allow us to better serve customers with the best offer and delicious food in a way that's most convenient for them," said Chris Turner, CFO of Yum! Brands.

There's no word on how soon this will be available for customers in the Utica/Rome area. For now, traditional ways of ordering are your best bet. If you'd like to embrace technology, however, you can always download the apps for each of the restaurants. Not only can you order there, but sometimes there's free coupons and offers.

