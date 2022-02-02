When is Taco Bell Opening on Commercial Drive, New Hartford?

Get ready to Live Mas. Taco Bell in New Hartford has revealed an opening date, and it's sooner than you think.

We remember like it was yesterday the excitement surrounding the announcement of the chain restaurant coming to Commercial Drive. It was announced back in July that the restaurant will be located on Seneca Turnpike near the Levitt Place entrance to Sangertown Square Mall.

Officials with the restaurant were hoping construction would be done by the end of 2021. Although that didn't happen, we know that they have completed everything and an opening date is set.

According to an announcement on their Facebook page, Taco Bell will be celebrating their grand opening on Wednesday, February 9 at 7AM.

There's already several other Taco Bell locations in the area:

CNY Taco Bell Locations

136 N Genesee Street in Utica

400 Oriskany Blvd in Yorkville

1164 Erie Blvd W in Rome

1038 Glenwood Ave in Oneida

Now, we can finally add New Hartford to the list.

The next question that follows Taco Bell: when is Popeyes opening their doors?

While we don't know the answer to that question, we are looking into that and will update you as soon as we learn more.

