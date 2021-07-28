Run For New Hartford to Live Más at New Taco Bell Coming Soon

Deliciouso! The rumors are true. You can Live Más at a new Taco Bell coming to Central New York. Who needs to 'Run for the Border' when you can just soon run to New Hartford.

Work is expected to begin soon on building a new Taco Bell location in New Hartford. The restaurant will be located on Seneca Turnpike near the Levitt Place entrance to Sangertown Square Mall. "Construction is expected to start this fall with hopes of completing the project by the end of the year," the company said in a press release.

The hiring process is already underway for the New Hartford restaurant. "We are looking team members, shift managers, openers, and closures to join our team," the company shared on Facebook.

Employees receive medical, dental, vision, paid family, and medical leave along with a 401K.

The New Hartford Taco Bell may not be open until the end of the year but employee training will begin at nearby locations.

CNY Taco Bell Locations

136 N Genesee Street in Utica

400 Oriskany Blvd in Yorkville

1164 Erie Blvd W in Rome

1038 Glenwood Ave in Oneida

You can apply and follow the progress of construction on the Seneca Turnpike Taco Bell on Facebook.

Chick-Fil-A Rumors

There are also rumors a Chick-Fil-A is coming into New Hartford. It would join Taco Bell in the same location, just like the Taco Bell/Long John Silvers combo restaurant in Oneida. Those rumors can NOT be confirmed just yet but we'll keep digging.

