Shots Fired at North Utica Fast Food Chain, One Injured

Utica Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred at one of the fast food chains along Genesee Street in North Utica.

Shortly after 1:30 this afternoon, authorities received a shots fired call near Wurz Avenue and Genesee Street. Utica Police also say one of their investigators was nearby and heard what he also believed to be shots fired. The investigators saw a vehicle leaving the parking lot and followed it until additional units could assist, according to UPD.

Based on their preliminary investigation, officers believe an argument between people in separate vehicles in the Taco Bell parking lot escalated when one person pulled out a gun and fired several rounds.

Police say driver of one of the vehicles had a noticeable injury to his hand but believe was caused by broken glass, not a bullet.

Utica Police are still collecting surveillance and conducting witness interviews.

Thus far, no one has been charged. Anyone with information is asked call UPD at 315-223-3556, or to submit a tip anonymously through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477 or at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.

The Taco Bell in North Utica was closed this afternoon as police remained on scene to investigate.

