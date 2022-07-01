Rome Man Arrested In Taco Bell Shots Fired Incident This Week
Utica Police believe they have the man behind Thursday's shots fired incident outside the Taco Bell on North Genesee Street in Utica.
Christion Metzger, 23, was arrested after being located at a residence in the Madison County town of Munnsville. Utica police say they conducted surveillance on that location and later saw Metzger exiting the residence. When officers tried to take him into custody they say he started to run but was taken into custody after a short chase.
Utica Police were assisted by members of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Office of Special Investigations, Fugitives Investigations Division along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police.
Metzger is charged with Robbery in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and a NYS parole absconder violation warrant. More are charges are possible, authorities said.
The incident outside the North Utica fast food chain on Thursday afternoon left one person with a serious hand injury after several shots were fired in the parking lot. Police say the injury was caused by broken glass from the gunfire, not a bullet.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Utica Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
$2.9 Million Saratoga Mansion Has Soundproof Room For Rock Band Rehearsal
Waterfront Foundation For Custom Home In Cooperstown
Stunning $3.5 Mil Modern Saratoga Mansion w/Wine Cellar, Lap Pool & Outdoor Oasis
Free Stuff You Can Get From Buy Nothing Buffalo
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Utica Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]