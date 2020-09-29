Syracuse Woman Wins $1 Million On Lottery Scratch-off Ticket

Syracuse has another millionaire! Sheanda Cruz won $1 million on a Bonus 9s scratch-off ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at Wegmans on Onondaga Boulevard in Syracuse. She will receive twenty annual installments of $50,000, after the required withholdings, each net check will total $33,590. Tax Act says the Federal Government keeps 25%, and New York State takes 8.82% of lottery winnings.

New York Lottery

When asked how it feels to win a big jackpot, Cruz said:

“I feel blessed, excited, nervous, happy and grateful...I plan to pay off my debt and save for my children’s future.”

As of September 23, 2020, there was still one outstanding top prize available on the Bonus 9s ticket. The New York Lottery says players can check any New York Lottery Scratch-off game status by clicking the Instant Games Reports link at nylottery.ny.gov.

The New York Lottery has a strict policy to recall and replace all outstanding Scratch-Off Games as soon as the final top prize in any particular game has been claimed. You can review how many top prizes are remaining on each individual Scratch-Off Game page.

Million-dollar winners still for sale in New York State as of September 29, 2020.

Cashword game #1448 has four 1 million dollar winners available.

1 million dollar winners available. Boggle Cashword game # 1411, Premium Play game #1431, Mayhem game # 1331, each has two 1 million dollar winners not yet purchased.

Cashword game #1448, Hold 'Em Poker game #1336, Win It All game #1430, Mania game #1407 each has one 1 million dollar winners not yet purchased

The New York Lottery continues to be North America's largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.47 billion in the fiscal year 2018-2019 to help support education in New York State. The Lottery's contribution represents 13 percent of total state education aid to local school districts.