North Syracuse Couple Wins $7 Million CASH4LIFE Jackpot

Are you a long lost cousin of the Central New York millionaires?

Pasquale and Jacqueline DiFlorio from North Syracuse won the $7 million CASH4LIFE jackpot prize drawn on August 4, 2020. The lucky ticket was purchased at Kinney Drugs on West Taft Road in Syracuse.

The DiFlorio's say they have no big plans for the windfall and opted to split a one-time lump sum payment. Each will receive $2,351,300.00 after required withholdings. Tax Act says the Federal Government keeps 25% and New York State takes 8.82% of lottery winnings.

When asked about the winning ticket they said “We checked the ticket several times and then hid it a safe place,” said DiFlorio. “It’s surreal,” he continued.

Edward and Rona Firestone won 1 million dollars with the Lottery Scratch-off jackpot on a Cashword X50 scratch-off ticket purchased from Price Chopper on Auert Avenue in Utica. The couple opted to split their one-time lump sum payment. Each will receive a net check totaling $335,900 after required withholdings. They're using their winnings to help their children and grandchildren.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America's largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.47 billion in fiscal year 2018-2019 to help support education in New York State. The Lottery's contribution represents 13 percent of total state education aid to local school districts.

Aid to Education in Oneida County

$55,528,267.14

Prizes Won

$41,985,907.00

Aid to Education in Herkimer County

$15,080,880.65

Prizes Won

$10,465,830.00

Aid to Education in Oneondaga County

$104,967,349.93

Prizes Won

$91,106,424.50