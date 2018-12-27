$294 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In New York

Did you buy a Powerball Ticket? Check your numbers! You could be almost $300 million richer.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, December 26, 2018, were 5 - 25 - 38 - 52 - 67 and Powerball: 24. The winning ticket was sold in New York state!

The cash option for Wednesday's drawing was $177.6 million.

Saturday night's Powerball jackpot drawing will start over at $40 million.

The Mega Millions had no winner on Christmas Day and is currently at $348 million or a lump-sum cash amount of $210,200,000 for Friday night's drawing.