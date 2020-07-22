Syracuse Shakespeare in the Park: Outdoor Performances Next Month

Thee shalt still enjoyeth art during the summ'r of 2020.

While concerts (and pretty much everything else) may be canceled this year, Syracuse's Shakespeare-In-The-Park is still putting on shows next month. The group's production of Much Ado About Nothing runs for two back-to-back weekends in August, with six total shows for Central New Yorkers to get out the house and enjoy a play.

Friday, August 7: 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 8: 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 9: 2:00 p.m.

Friday, August 14: 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 15: 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 16: 2 p.m.

The shows will be held at the Thornden Park Ampitheatre on Beech Street and Park Drive in Syracuse, and while admission and parking are free, you can reserve your spot online through the group's website. According to CNYCentral, each show has 150 tickets available online and an additional 50 tickets will be available for walk-ups at each. Premium seat upgrades are also available for $25 and include front-row lawn chairs, food and a color playbill. Attendees will be able to 'get their snack on' and pick up concessions for the show at the Thornden Park Bulldogs' Concession Stand.

Given the current circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Syracuse's Shakespeare-In-The-Park is implementing some new regulations and rules for its performances. Groups will be seated with social distancing in mind and all audience members will be temperature-checked and must wear masks during the performance.

Next month's performances have been a work in the making unlike anything performers have experienced before. Members of the Syracuse group told CNYCentral that they held rehearsals over Zoom and the actors' placement on stage has been altered to reduce their risk.

Read more about the upcoming park performances of Much Ado About Nothing and purchase your tickets on Syracuse Shakespeare-In-The-Park's website.

If you've never been to a Shakespeare performance before and are wondering what it may be like, here's a performance of Much Ado About Nothing from a group in New Zealand.