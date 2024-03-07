Utica’s Huge Vinyl Records & CD Fair Returns for Spring

Are you an audiophile with an insatiable hunger for vintage records? Well, get ready, Utica vinyl vultures-- because the biannual Utica LP Vinyl Records & CD Fair is returning to the Deerfield Fire Hall this month.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, March 17, as vendors from all over Upstate New York will once again congregate at the Deerfield Fire Hall to buy, sell and swap their wares. Located at 5476 Trenton Road, the event will take place between 10 AM and 4 PM.

As usual, entry is absolutely free, but for serious bargain hunters, early access is from 8 AM to 10 AM for a $5 fee:

Tens of thousands of cool LPs, CDs, DVDs, 45s, 12″s, ephemera

Dealers from all around the NorthEast USA, and beyond…

All genres of music – Punk, Rock, Jazz, Dance, Psych, Country, New Wave, Ethnic, Reggae, World, Classical, Spoken etc.etc.etc. Buy, Sell, Trade – Vinyl LP records, CDs, DVDs, Memorabilia

The Utica LP Vinyl Records & CD Fair is usually held twice a year. It was last held on Sunday, December 3rd of 2023.

VINYL NOW OUTSELLS CDs

Vinyl has made an epic comeback in recent years. In fact, 2022 marked the first time since 1987 that vinyl albums outsold CDs. According to NPR:

Vinyl revenue grew 17% and topped $1.2 billion last year, making up nearly three-quarters of the revenue brought in by physical music. The pandemic led to a spike in demand for vinyl records, driven largely by younger buyers.

Even if you're not an avid collector, you can't deny there's something irresistible about flipping through those bins and discovering hidden gems.

For more details on the Utica LP Vinyl Records & CD Fair, be sure to check out the official Facebook event page.

