Newly Retired Wrestler Sting Making Appearance in Upstate New York

Pro wrestling legend Sting may have wrestled his final match, but retirement won't find him sitting on the couch-- he's already lined up a big appearance in Upstate New York this summer.

NICKEL CITY COMIC CON • JUNE 28 - JUNE 30

Sting will be part of an all-star lineup of celebrity guests appearing at this year's Nickel City Comic Con, taking place at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center at 153 Franklin Street in Buffalo, New York:

NCC is Upstate NY’s Largest Pop Culture and Comic Book Convention. We bring the biggest names in the entertainment industry right here so you can meet & see them up close. From photo opportunities to fan panels, leading stars open up and answer your questions about what it’s really like to make all the fantastic movies, tv shows and comics you love. NCC is an amazing fan experience.

Sting will specifically be appearing at the event on Sunday.

World Champ Wrestling.jpg Getty Images loading...

Tickets are $25 for the Friday pass, $40 for the Saturday pass, $30 for the Sunday pass, and $60 for the 3-day pass. Upgrades and VIP packages are available as well. Find out more about Nickel City Comic Con here.

In addition to Sting, other wrestlers scheduled to appear are Kane, Rob Van Dam and Kurt Angle.

'THE ICON'

After months of buildup, the 61-year-old Sting wrestled his final match on Sunday, March 3rd at All Elite Wrestling (AEW)'s Revolution event. Despite taking a few scary-looking bumps, Sting and his tag team partner Darby Allin emerged victorious in the main event.

6 Things You Need for a Bee Sting Things that will help if you are stung by a bee. Gallery Credit: CJ

REVEALED: Real Names of Current and Former WWE Superstars Step between the ropes to test your knowledge of current and former WWE superstars. Can you guess the real names of these superstars of the squared circle? Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll