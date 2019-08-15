Sweet Older Dog Needs Home

Wet Nose Wednesday has struck again, scoring a direct hit to our heart.

Titan is a 10-year-old Pit Mix, who recently came to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, because his owners could no longer care for him. And it's not like Titan is a handful. He's medium-sized. He's REALLY friendly with adults, kids, other dogs, whatever. And of course he's house-broken. So, there's really no excuse not to fall in love with this dog. I mean, look at that face. Check out our video:

Contact the Stevens-Swan Humane Society at (315) 738-4357 if you're interested in adopting Titan.

Each week during the 9:00 AM hour of Lite 98.7, we'll give you a look at a dog through our social media feeds, including Instagram and Facebook Live.

