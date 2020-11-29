Stevens Swan Of Utica Hosted Thanksgiving For Over 80 Dogs

Meet Rob and Hillary Dunn. They just provided Thanksgiving dinner for over 80 dogs and cats at Stevens Swan Humane Society of Utica.

Check out these amazing photos of happy pets enjoying a great meal:

Rob and Hillary both are long-time volunteers with the Stevens Swan Humane Society. They started a special tradition celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday with the ones who need love most. For the second year in a row, the Dunns prepared a Thanksgiving meal for every dog at SSHS.

According to Go Travel Blogger, each and every shelter dog got a plate of their own. These plates were filled with white-meat turkey, green beans, and sweet potatoes. These foods of course were all safe, and healthy, for the pups and cats to enjoy. Cats were treated to bowls of their own, enjoying pumpkin pie mix.

The Dunns took their time and money from their own pockets to prep, cook, and serve multiple turkeys, potatoes, and green beans. Thanks to their hard work, the shelter dogs were able to enjoy a 100% safe meal and there was enough to go around!"

Such an amazing story, and so nice of the Dunns to do this.

