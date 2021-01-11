We can't let our homeless furry friends go hungry or have dirty blankets! 2 of our favorite animal shelters have issued a plea for help.

House of Paws Rescue in Utica urgently needs dog food, specifically Rachael Ray Nutrish Super Premium Dry Dog Food, Beef, Pea & Brown Rice Recipe, and Iams Large Breed Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken. They could also use pet waste bags (dog poop bags), baby wipes, and bleach.

Click this link to see the variety of items they always need. If you place your order there, it will be shipped directly to them.

House of Paws Rescue is a nonprofit organization located at 910 Kellogg Avenue in Utica, owned and operated by Jennifer Elizabeth. House of Paws helps lost dogs and dogs that will be euthanized due to overpopulated shelters.

Stevens-Swan Humane Society is also asking for your help. The shelter is low on laundry soap and asking for HE (high efficiency) laundry detergent donations.

With the high volume of animals we have, we do many loads of laundry each day. Anything helps! Please share. ❤️ [Stevens-Swan Humane Society]

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter or sent through the amazon wishlist: https://a.co/3dXbMm7

Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio Street, Utica.

Stevens-Swan Humane Society is one of the oldest animal shelters in our area. Their mission is to provide food, shelter, medical care, and love to animals in need with the community's help and our caring donors.

