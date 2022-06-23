Supreme Court Overturns New York’s Conceal Carry Law

The U.S Supreme Court has issued a major decision on gun rights.

In a 6-3 ruling, the court struck down a New York law requiring people to demonstrate a particular need for carrying a gun in order to get a license to carry one in public.

The justices said that requirement violates the Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.”

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the majority that the Constitution protects "an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.”

The more than 100-page decision comes just weeks after New York State passed legislation strengthening gun regulations following mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.

Governor Kathy Hochul calls the decision “frightening."

"As Governor of the State of New York, my number one priority is to keep New Yorkers safe, but today the Supreme Court is sending us backward in our efforts to protect families and prevent gun violence. And it's particularly painful that this came down at this moment. We are still dealing with families in pain from mass shootings that have occurred; the loss of life of their beloved children and grandchildren,” said Hochul.

Hochul plans to call a special session with the legislature to address the court's ruling.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney says today’s ruling by the Supreme Court reaffirms and strengthens our Second Amendment rights.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says the Supreme Court ruling upholds the Constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms and correctly declares New York’s shameful attempt to shred the Second Amendment rights of New Yorkers unconstitutional.

State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says today’s Supreme Court decision is a devastating blow to Americans across the country who are tired of living in constant fear of gun violence.

