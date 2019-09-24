Styx Announce First 2020 Tour Dates

Styx have announced seven U.S. tour dates for January 2020, with more to follow.

They’ll launch the road trip in Phoenix on Jan. 10, with the last announced appearance to take place in Las Vegas on Jan. 19. The band noted that plans would keep it on the road throughout the year. You can see the full list of dates scheduled so far below.

Styx's last album, The Mission, was released in 2017 after a 14-year break from studio action, but bassist Ricky Phillips recently said they’d “absolutely” be recording again in the near future.

“I think there's already ideas flowing," he said. ”And as soon as we find a break – probably more towards the end of the year – we'll probably start formulating those ideas a little deeper. But, yeah, it's in motion.”

He explained that they’d become disillusioned with the album-making process as sales plummeted during the early 21st century, leaving them wondering if it was worth the effort and financial cost.

“We're still songwriters, so we've all been collecting all these ideas over the years," he said. "And Tommy [Shaw] came up with the concept for the mission to Mars that is supposed to happen in the year 2033, and it just developed and developed, and it got bigger and better.”

Styx 2020 Tour

Jan. 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

Jan. 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

Jan. 12 - Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theatre

Jan. 14 - Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

Jan. 15 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

Jan. 17 - Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Casino

Jan. 19 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl