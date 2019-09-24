Family Halloween Train Ride Back For 2019

This year you can take a chilling Halloween ride on the Adirondack Scenic railroad, or you can decide on the family friendly Halloween ride.

The Adirondack Scenic Railroad invites you to come in costume and be ready to have some fun on Saturday October 26th for the Halloween train. Take part in a round-trip ride departing from the Holland Patent Station, traveling to historic Remsen Depot.

Keep a look out for the ghosts, goblins, witches, and more that haunt our rails at this time of year during your 1 1/2 hour round trip.

There will be a lot of family fun activities including a pumpkin patch, hay ride and other activities at the depot. Children in costume will receive one free pumpkin.

Start times are listed for 10AM, Noon, 2PM, and 4PM on October 26th. You can find ticket info and costs on the Adirondack Railroad website.