Human Pink Ribbon Will Form At Murnane Field October 4th

The public and breast cancer survivors are invited to help promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month by creating a human pink ribbon at Murnane Field in Utica.

This event will take place on Friday October 4th at 12:15PM. An aerial photo of the ribbon to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October will be taken.

If you want to take part, be sure to wear dark pink. There will also be a brief ceremony to honor breast cancer survivors.

You can register online for the event, or call 315-624-HOPE (4673).