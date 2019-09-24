World War II Veteran Looking For 100 Cards For 100th Birthday
A World War II Veteran named James South only wants one thing for his 100th birthday: he's asking to receive a 100 birthday cards.
WFAA talked to South, and honestly he wants these cards for his birthday to feel the love:
“It would give me a feeling that I am recognized for what I do, what I am,” South said. “And I would cherish it forever.”
South is now living at a retirement home in Watauga Texas. His love for cards and letters started while serving in World War II.
“I had a girlfriend that had been true to me and she had written me a letter. I was gone four years, and she had written me a letter every day that I was gone,” South said.
That woman eventually became his wife. They were married for 55 years.
If you are interested in helping out you can send the card to:
5800 North Park Drive
Watauga, TX 76148
James will be turning 100 on October 7th, 2019.