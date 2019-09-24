World War II Veteran Looking For 100 Cards For 100th Birthday

A World War II Veteran named James South only wants one thing for his 100th birthday: he's asking to receive a 100 birthday cards.

WFAA talked to South, and honestly he wants these cards for his birthday to feel the love:

“It would give me a feeling that I am recognized for what I do, what I am,” South said. “And I would cherish it forever.”

South is now living at a retirement home in Watauga Texas. His love for cards and letters started while serving in World War II.

“I had a girlfriend that had been true to me and she had written me a letter. I was gone four years, and she had written me a letter every day that I was gone,” South said. That woman eventually became his wife. They were married for 55 years.

If you are interested in helping out you can send the card to:

5800 North Park Drive Watauga, TX 76148

James will be turning 100 on October 7th, 2019.