Student Found Seriously Injured In SUNY Poly Dorm Room

University Police at SUNY Poly in Marcy are investigating a serious injury to a student.

They say the student was found in her Adirondack Residence Hall dorm room on Saturday, April 6th and brought to the hospital.

Police say there is currently no information indicating a threat to others.

Anyone with information is asked to contact University Police (315) 792-7111.

An update will be provided once more information is available.

SUNY Poly is reminding members of the campus community to stay alert to their surroundings and always travel and/or visit with people they know and trust.

University Police are urging community members to be vigilant at all times, and to report any unusual circumstances or suspicious persons or activities to the University Police as soon as possible.