Spider in Vehicle Leads to Car Accident in Upstate New York

The itsy bitsy spider climbed into a car and caused an accident this week.

According to police reports, a woman in Cairo, NY panicked when she saw a spider in the driver's area of her car and crashed her vehicle. The driver suffered a leg injury in the accident.

The Cairo Police Department cautioned drivers to learn to master their fear of insects...at least long enough to safely pull over.

After investigating today's crash on Silver Spur Road we feel it necessary to bring up a contributing factor that is not covered too often. It is believed that the operator of the vehicle noticed a SPIDER in the drivers area with her as she was driving. The operator panicked and crashed suffering a leg injury from the crash. We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place. Lives depend on it.

Of course, someone suggested that - in spite of the significant damage to the vehicle - the police might want to set it on fire...just in case the spider isn't dead.