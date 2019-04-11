Tim Tebow is off to a slow start with the Syracuse Mets of the International League. His first season of Triple-A baseball with the New York Mets' top farm team has been a struggle.

His BATTING AVERAGE (hits per at-bat) is an anemic .136, while his STRIKEOUT AVERAGE (strikeouts per at-bat) is .363. As he tries to reverse that trend--and we have no doubt the industrious 31-year-old slugger will--we thought we'd offer some other statistical categories in which we thrive here in Central New York. You know, in order to inspire Tebow, and maybe put a smile on his face. So, here's our list of Central New York Batting Averages Comparable to Tim Tebow's:

Syracuse Basketball's Final Four Batting Average - .167 (one win in six trips to the NCAA semifinals)

(one win in six trips to the NCAA semifinals) Our Batting Average for Days of the Year with Fresh Snowfall - .180 (this is about as bad as it gets in the U.S., but by comparison, the snowiest place on Earth, Aomori City in Japan, hits nearly .400 in this category)

(this is about as bad as it gets in the U.S., but by comparison, the snowiest place on Earth, Aomori City in Japan, hits nearly in this category) Percentage of Days We Need to Wear Sunglasses - .158

CNY Batting Average in Repairing Potholes - .047

New York Against Other U.S. States in Low Taxes - .080 (in other words, only three other states are worse)

So, there you go, Tim Tebow. Things could always be worse. Now, go get 'em.