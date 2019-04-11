Vince Neil To Play Chevy Court At The NYS Fair

Vince Neil brings his solo tour to the Chevrolet Music Festival.

Catch the show at 8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, during the 2019 Great New York State Fair. All performances at Chevy Court are free with Fair admission. That day is a Three Dollar Thursday, which features $3 admission.

Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe will perform all the Mötley Crüe hits and joins a diverse and growing roster of top national performers.

Chevy Court:

Bad Company, 8 p.m., August 21

Lindsey Stirling, 8 p.m., August 23

Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m., August 25

Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 2 p.m., August 26

Midland, 8 p.m., August 26

Why Don’t We, 2 p.m., August 29

Granger Smith, 8 p.m., August 30

Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m., August 31

Lovelytheband, 1 p.m., September 2

Experience Stage:

Grand Funk Railroad, 7 p.m., August 21

Jackyl, 7 p.m., August 24

Pop Evil, 7 p.m., August 25

38 Special, 7 p.m., August 27

Rick Springfield, 7 p.m., August 31

Vince Neil Biography, provided by the artist: Vince Neil, the legendary frontman of Mötley Crüe, is an international superstar, accomplished businessman and heartfelt philanthropist. His unmistakable voice leads some of the greatest rock songs of a generation including “Wild Side,” “Shout at the Devil,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Dr. Feelgood,” “Kickstart My Heart,” “Same Ol’ Situation,” and many others.

Founded in 1841, the Great New York State Fair is America’s third largest state fair. The fair showcases the best of New York agriculture and provides top-quality entertainment. The 2019 Fair runs from August 21 to September 2.