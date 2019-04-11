Beloved Downtown Utica Restaurant to Close Doors for Last Time

There will be one less dining option in downtown Utica, as a beloved restaurant prepares to close it's doors after 13 years downtown.

Alee's Restaurant, located in the heart of downtown Utica on Elizabeth Street, has announced that it's final day in business will be Monday, April 22nd.

In social media postings, the restaurant owners shared the news in a brief statement:

To all our loyal patrons: After 13 years in the heart of downtown Utica, Alee's will be closing on Monday, April 22nd. We have made so many wonderful friendships. We want to thank you very much for all your support.

Restaurant patrons immediately shared their sadness and memories of the restaurant, and wished the owners, Gerry and Sharon Scotti, well in their retirement.

"I am so sorry to hear this. Thank you for providing such a wonderful atmosphere with excellent food. Many blessings to you in your new chapter."

"Thank you for all the amazing experiences and opportunities. I can’t wait to hear what the next chapter brings. Love you guys!!"

"So many wonderful memories in that building but more importantly with some of the most amazing people I have ever become family with. Thank you for ALL you have done for the community and your employees. Hands down... best couple to work for.

I am saddened to hear Alee’s will be no more in the physical sense but 8 years of my life spent there says ~ always in our hearts!!!!!!"

According to the Pavia Real Estate website, Alee's building has been for sale for months - and is currently listed as "Sale Pending." The listed asking price is $559,000.