Apply To Become A New York Forest Ranger

Do you love the outdoors? Why not make those outdoors a career and become a New York State Forest Ranger? You can apply now.

According to News 10 ABC , there is a need for forest rangers because as of right now there aren't enough for the amount of hikers and adventurers enjoying the outdoors. Think of it like this: forest rangers here in New York cover five point eight million acres of public land across New York state.

"NYS is doing a great job promoting the state’s natural resources, and because of that, more and more people are getting out an enjoying the outdoors," said David Pachan, Director of NY Police Benevelolent Association representing Forest Rangers. "But with that, the more people out there recreating, it puts a higher demand on the New York State forest rangers. More people are getting hurt.""

The New York state budget has allowed for a new academy to train new forest rangers. If you would like more information on how to become part of the academy and a forest ranger, you can do this all online.