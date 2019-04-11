New York Winery Named One of the Best in the Country

Wine County in the Finger Lakes is home to more than 100 wineries. One has been pouring wine since 1962 and has been named one the best in the country.

Dr Konstantin Frank Winery is among the top 11 wineries in the U.S. and the only one in New York State to claim the honor. Dr Frank is credited with starting a movement that changed the course of wine growing in the Finger Lakes.

Dr. Frank’s vision, knowledge and determination are credited with elevating the New York wine industry from a state of happy mediocrity to a level that today commands world attention.

Dr Konstantin's winery and vision caught the attention of Men's Journal , who named it among the Top 11 in the country.

At Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery you can get all the history: Frank was the vintner responsible for introducing the Riesling (and Gewürztraminer) grapes to the Finger Lakes via Vinifera Wine Cellars. Frank’s son later developed Chateau Frank sparkling wines, and his son launched the more affordable Salmon Run line.

Take a trip to the winery on the south western hills of Keuka Lake where several different tasting experiences await. Enjoy complimentary tasting in the Dr. Konstantin Frank Tasting Room or get a more intimate tasting experience in the 1962 Reserve Tasting Room. You can also savor Dr. Konstantin Frank wines with local cheese pairings on the 1886 outdoor terrace overlooking Keuka Lake.

Get more details at Drfrankwines.com .