Students Work Together to Build New Bridge by Hand in the Adirondacks
It's the little things that make a big impact, but what these students did is so much more than that.
It has certainly been a busy past five months in the Adirondacks for the Student Conservation Association. Every year they spend the summer clearing, repairing and improving the nature trails up north.
Not only do they clear brush and debris on the trails, but they also put their hardhats on for some construction. This summer they completely built a brand new bridge over a creek. The old bridge, that had been there for years, had been deemed unsafe and was taken down.
There were other fun projects on the agenda this summer too. Here's what they were able to do this year.
- 7.5 miles of trail brushed
- 3,296 feet of new trail constructed
- 15 blowdowns removed
- 60 stone steps constructed
- 154 feet of stone cribbing
- 170 feet of bridging built
- 16 drains installed
- 64 acres of fish habitat improved
- 13 campsites revamped
- 213 feet of accessible trail improved.
Stats are certainly great, but take a look at all they were able to do for yourself.
It is amazing to see the work people can do to improve the beauty of the outdoors when they work together. Just like the incredible efforts made in all of these local towns during National #ILoveMyParkDay.