Storm System Approaching CNY Today

A storm system approaching Central New York could bring an average of one to three inches of snow in areas of lower elevation later today.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Binghamton is issuing a Hazardous Weather Outlook advisory for the following counties for Wednesday, March 2, 2022:

Cayuga

Chenango

Cortland

Madison

Oneida

Onondaga

Seneca

Schuyler

Tompkins

Yates

The NWS says that "(a) clipper system will move through the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This weather system looks to bring (one) to (three) inches of snow to the area, with localized amounts around (four) inches possible over the higher elevations. This could create snow covered and slick roads for the Thursday morning commute."

The forecast for Wednesday includes cloudy skies with a high near 34 degrees Fahrenheit. Snow showers are expected on Wednesday night with a low around 18, with an average accumulation of two inches in lower elevations throughout Central New York.

On Thursday partly sunny skies are expected with a high near 23 degrees, according to the NWS, with a northwest wind of 13 to 15 mph.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Thursday night, with a low around 4 degrees.

For Friday the NWS predicts partly sunny skies with a high near 28; mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 10 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday, with a high near 36 degrees. Snow showers are forecast for Saturday night, with a mix of rain and snow possible, and a low around 30 degrees.

Cloudy skies and a fifty percent chance of showers are forecast for Sunday with a high of 56 and a low near 38.

Can These Animals Predict Weather? Folklore or forecast? You be the judge.