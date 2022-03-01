Juli Boeheim Robbed at Gunpoint at Syracuse’s Destiny USA Mall

Juli Boeheim, the wife of Syracuse University head coach Jim Boeheim, was robbed at gunpoint at Destiny USA in Syracuse on Tuesday, according to the Syracuse Post Standard.

A news release sent out by police claimed the armed robbery occurred at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday at the mall, but it did not identify Boeheim. Two law enforcement officials later confirmed the robbery with the newspaper. The report claims that Boeheim was not injured.

"The victim of the robbery was sitting in her car near the Cheesecake Factory entrance when she was approached by a youth, police said. He talked with her before pointing a gun at her, reaching into her car and grabbing her purse, according to police," Syracuse.com reported.

The report claims that the youth drove off in a car that had previously been reported stolen, according to police.

Juli Boeheim is the co-founder of the Jim and Juli Boeheim foundation, which she shares leadership duties with her husband and Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim. Boeheim is also the mother of Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim, who are playing their final college season as starters on the SU basketball team. The Boeheim's foundation gives contributions to non-profits throughout the region, including non-profits in the Utica-Rome area. In 2019, the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation gave a contribution to the non-profit, Real Men Get Tested for Cancer. The donation led to a public service announcement which Jim Boeheim appeared in, encouraging men to get tested for cancer. The PSA won a Best Public Service Announcement Campaign award in 2021 from the New York State Broadcasters Association.

Police are asking that if anyone has any information about the robbery that they call Syracuse police at 315-442-5222.

