Family and friends gathered in the rainy, cold weather to remember a life taken too soon. A candlelight vigil was held in Oneida for 8-year-old Jayden Donaldson who died in a tragic snowmobile accident.

Candles, photos, flowers, and even a bike were placed on the lawn of Jayden's grandparents' home, where he'd been living with his three siblings. "His two sisters were all over the place but they were filled with smiles," said Emily Jo who helped plan the vigil. "The idea actually came from one of Jayden’s friends Kyle Daily and his mother. I just helped spread the word."

Tragic Crash

The crash happened on private property on Sunday, February 27, and involved only one snowmobile. Jayden was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police are continuing to investigate.

Jayden was a third-grade student at Seneca St. Elementary School in the Oneida School District where everyone has been left speechless. "There are no words," said Oneida City School Superintendent Matt Carpenter who sent out a message to the School District Community:

We are saddened to hear that a Seneca Street Elementary student was lost in a tragic accident. The district will have support staff on hand this week to support students, families, and staff during this trying time. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to your child’s teacher, counselor, or Principal if you need support in the coming days. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the student, the family, and the greater Oneida Community.

Jayden liked to fish, ride his bike and watch Brewstew on YouTube. He also had dreams of being a police officer when he grew up and everyone is being asked to wear blue in his honor.

He was a fearless kid who was always willing to try something new. He had lots of friends and went out of his way to say “Hi” whenever he saw them. Jayden was a protector of his siblings and was constantly watching out for them.

Visitation Services

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, March 5 at Ironside Funeral Home in Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Jayden’s memory to the Oneida PBA, 108 Main St., Oneida, NY, 13421.

Visitation

Saturday, March 05, 2022

1:00PM - 3:00PM

Ironside Funeral Home Inc

342 Main Street

Oneida, NY

