Live Like a Modern Unabomber in This Tiny House on 7 Acres

We're pretty sure the Unabomber didn't have this much class.

A tiny house in Schoharie County has gone on the market for $95K. While it's not quite a desolate shack in the woods, it is relatively secluded on over 7 scenic acres overlooking Rossman Lake, in Summit, New York.

This tiny house is completely solar powered and has a fully-functioning kitchen and wood stove. The listing says it has an "outdoor hot shower" although no pictures of that were in the Zillow listing. You could always just dunk your head in the lake during the warmer months.

The listing describes it as "Private & secluded. A unique and rare opportunity to own a movie-in ready tiny home and a waterfront property all in one!"

While most people might view this more like a summer camp, if you're brave you could make this your year-round living situation. Without many distractions around, there would be plenty of time to study explosive materials and wiring diagrams. The closest post office is just 4 miles away.

The tiny house craze has been going strong for years now, with many people opting for a more scaled-down lifestyle in lieu of cities and suburbs. Tiny houses usually sit somewhere around 400 square feet and are built to exist off-the-grid. Depending on the build, many still boast modern amenities and appliances that are powered through renewable resources.

TV shows such as HGTV's Tiny House, Big Living have helped popularize the tiny house craze. Much of the appeal seems to be the economy of space-- just how creative can you get with the little space you have? Many would-be house-hunters are left wondering if they could really live that way.

As far as tiny houses go, you could definitely do a lot worse than this one. Check out the pictures in the gallery below.

